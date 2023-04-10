Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Tiaira Potts - 169th SFS Weapons Qualification Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tiaira Potts, a combat arms instructor assigned to the 169th Security Forces Squadron speaks on the importance of firearm safety and technique at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, March 7, 2023. Airmen with the 169th SFS qualified for the M-18 Sig Sauer and the M-4 rifle.
    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 15:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 879099
    VIRIN: 230307-Z-HT982-3005
    Filename: DOD_109564655
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Tiaira Potts - 169th SFS Weapons Qualification Interview, by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defenders
    McEntire JNGB
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    169 SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT