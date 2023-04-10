Master Sgt. William Browder - 169th SFS Weapons Qualification Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Browder, the 169th Security Forces Squadron unit training manger speaks on the importance of tactical qualifications and its impact on mission readiness at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, March 7, 2023. Airmen with the 169th SFS qualified for the M-18 Sig Sauer and the M-4 rifle.

(U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson)