"Ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers!" participants Sophia and her mother, Raven, want to know What invasive species are and how we can help eliminate them? To answer that question, Ms. Roberta, the STEMBot, contacted Col. James Booth, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Commander.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to encourage our youth to be citizen scientists by reporting nonnative species on the "IveGot1" app, IveGot1.org webpage, or by calling 888-Ive-Got1 (483-4681).



This video is part of a series of Jacksonville Districts' videos. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to empower our kids to be curious and hope to inspire them to pursue a career in STEM. If your child has a question for Roberta, contact us at publicmail.cesaj-cc@usace.army.mil Place 'Ask the USACE" in the subject line.