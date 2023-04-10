"Ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers!" participants Sophia and her mother, Raven, want to know What invasive species are and how we can help eliminate them? To answer that question, Ms. Roberta, the STEMBot, contacted Col. James Booth, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Commander.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to encourage our youth to be citizen scientists by reporting nonnative species on the "IveGot1" app, IveGot1.org webpage, or by calling 888-Ive-Got1 (483-4681).
This video is part of a series of Jacksonville Districts' videos. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to empower our kids to be curious and hope to inspire them to pursue a career in STEM. If your child has a question for Roberta, contact us at publicmail.cesaj-cc@usace.army.mil Place 'Ask the USACE" in the subject line.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 14:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|879087
|VIRIN:
|230220-A-AZ289-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109564503
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Hometown:
|SARASOTA, FL, US
|Hometown:
|TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT