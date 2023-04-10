AFSEC Motorcycle Safety Program Manager, David Brandt, discusses the #DAFRider acronym B-O-M-B. Encouraging all riders to make sure they have the right rider mentality before any ride, to promote safety while riding.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 13:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|879082
|VIRIN:
|230404-F-VP339-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109564356
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Preseason Motorcycle Kick-Off, Step 1: The Right Rider Mentality, by SSgt Ryan Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
