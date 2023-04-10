Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Preseason Motorcycle Kick-Off, Step 1: The Right Rider Mentality

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NM, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Sanders 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    AFSEC Motorcycle Safety Program Manager, David Brandt, discusses the #DAFRider acronym B-O-M-B. Encouraging all riders to make sure they have the right rider mentality before any ride, to promote safety while riding.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 13:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 879082
    VIRIN: 230404-F-VP339-1001
    Filename: DOD_109564356
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Preseason Motorcycle Kick-Off, Step 1: The Right Rider Mentality, by SSgt Ryan Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Motorcycle
    Rider
    Safety Center
    AFSEC
    Mentality
    DAFRider

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT