    Senior Master Sergeant James Dreyer promotion

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Nikki Jackson 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant James Dreyer, 173rd Maintenance Group, is promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant during an official ceremony April 7, 2023 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. His wife and children helped Dreyer pin on his new rank.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879079
    VIRIN: 230307-Z-MP401-1001
    Filename: DOD_109564285
    Length: 00:12:09
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Master Sergeant James Dreyer promotion, by Lt. Col. Nikki Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    promotion

