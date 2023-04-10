Senior Master Sergeant James Dreyer promotion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879079" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant James Dreyer, 173rd Maintenance Group, is promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant during an official ceremony April 7, 2023 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. His wife and children helped Dreyer pin on his new rank.