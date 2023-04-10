U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant James Dreyer, 173rd Maintenance Group, is promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant during an official ceremony April 7, 2023 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. His wife and children helped Dreyer pin on his new rank.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 13:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879079
|VIRIN:
|230307-Z-MP401-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109564285
|Length:
|00:12:09
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
This work, Senior Master Sergeant James Dreyer promotion, by Lt. Col. Nikki Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
