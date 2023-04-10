The $900 million project includes the construction of a new 910,115 square-foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square-foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.
The new 104-bed, full-service hospital will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana by integrating modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans. In addition, to specifically address the needs of women Veterans, the new hospital will include a Women’s Health Clinic with four Patient Aligned Care Teams.
The project designed by URS-Smith Group Joint Venture is being constructed by Walsh-Turner Joint Venture II, Chicago, Illinois.
Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 12:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879073
|VIRIN:
|230410-A-GI410-451
|Filename:
|DOD_109564176
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Louisville VA Medical Center photo time lapse December 2021 to April 2023, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT