AFN Diego Garcia Arresting Gear Pacific Update

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Cory Lambert and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Matthew Cruz both assigned to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Air Operations speak on maintenance and training on aircraft landing gear. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros/Released)
|04.06.2023
|04.10.2023 05:10
|Video Productions
|879048
|230406-N-OH831-502
|DOD_109563731
|00:01:00
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|0
|0
