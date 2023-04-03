AFN Diego Garcia Arresting Gear Pacific Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Cory Lambert and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Matthew Cruz both assigned to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Air Operations speak on maintenance and training on aircraft landing gear. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros/Released)