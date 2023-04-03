Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Diego Garcia

Ms. Amy Jo Jenkins, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on the importance of sexual assault prevention and awareness and shares her experiences as a SARC for the U.S. military. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)
