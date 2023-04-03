Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Diego Garcia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879045" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ms. Amy Jo Jenkins, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on the importance of sexual assault prevention and awareness and shares her experiences as a SARC for the U.S. military. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)