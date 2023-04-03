Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Incirlik - Audiogram - 39th Comptroller Squadron Leave Earnings Statement - SrA Alexia Hatzel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    04.07.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Joe McFadden 

    AFN Incirlik

    Senior Airman Alexia Hatzel, 39th Comptroller Squadron, recorded a radio spot highlighting the Leave Earnings Statement while stationed at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, in this April 7, 2023 audiogram. The 39th CPTS recorded a series of radio spots touting the services their squadron provides to Airmen assigned at Incirlik. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 02:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879028
    VIRIN: 230407-F-ZL078-008
    Filename: DOD_109563586
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: 1, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik - Audiogram - 39th Comptroller Squadron Leave Earnings Statement - SrA Alexia Hatzel, by MSgt Joe McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LES
    39th CPTS
    Leave Earnings Statement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT