    374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 b-roll HALO jumps

    AK, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The JPMRC is a training exercise that aims to enhance the interoperability between U.S. joint services and allies by fielding realistic training scenarios in freezing arctic conditions. B-roll footage of HALO jumps and flights over Alaska.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 22:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879015
    VIRIN: 230401-F-ZV099-783
    Filename: DOD_109563478
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 b-roll HALO jumps, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS

    Yokota Air Base

    Partnership

    JPMRC

    Alaska
    HIMARS
    Yokota Air Base
    Partnership
    36th AS
    JPMRC

