The JPMRC is a training exercise that aims to enhance the interoperability between U.S. joint services and allies by fielding realistic training scenarios in freezing arctic conditions. B-roll footage of HALO jumps and flights over Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2023 22:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879015
|VIRIN:
|230401-F-ZV099-783
|Filename:
|DOD_109563478
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC 23-02 b-roll HALO jumps, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota Air Base
Partnership
JPMRC
