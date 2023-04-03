Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 2-23-MEUEX

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and multiple MV-22B Osprey aircraft with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct a Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise during Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 2-23 near Yuma, Arizona, April 7, 2023. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

