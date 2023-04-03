U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and multiple MV-22B Osprey aircraft with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct a Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise during Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 2-23 near Yuma, Arizona, April 7, 2023. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2023 00:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878998
|VIRIN:
|230407-M-BY673-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109563044
|Length:
|00:05:20
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WTI 2-23-MEUEX, by Cpl Eric Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
