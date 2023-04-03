Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADSB Welcomes BSB to Brigade

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade (ADSB) welcome Brigade Support Battalions from the Division to ADSB on Fort Bragg, NC, April 6, 2022. The welcome ceremony included an award ceremony, brigade run, and PT competition. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.08.2023 08:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878991
    VIRIN: 230408-A-ID763-0001
    Filename: DOD_109562461
    Length: 00:11:50
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADSB Welcomes BSB to Brigade, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    BSB
    AATW
    ADSB

