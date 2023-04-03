Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade (ADSB) welcome Brigade Support Battalions from the Division to ADSB on Fort Bragg, NC, April 6, 2022. The welcome ceremony included an award ceremony, brigade run, and PT competition. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2023 08:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878991
|VIRIN:
|230408-A-ID763-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109562461
|Length:
|00:11:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, ADSB Welcomes BSB to Brigade, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
