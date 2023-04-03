Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASA Fort Dix Hype Video Outro

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBMDL, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Christopher Moses 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    This motion graphic was created to accompany a larger mission video produced by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public affairs. The graphic featured is the ASA Fort Dix morale emblem.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 17:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878971
    VIRIN: 020923-F-QT891-1001
    Filename: DOD_109561840
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: JBMDL, NJ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASA Fort Dix Hype Video Outro, by Christopher Moses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    video
    JBMDL
    ASA Fort Dix
    motion graphics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT