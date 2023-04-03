Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridgechat - Belonging

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Air Combat Commands April BridgeChat is "Belonging". Belonging is the feeling of security and support we experience when we have a sense of acceptance, inclusion, and identity as our true selves. Creating genuine feelings of belonging for everyone is a critical factor in a high-performing team and thus mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 16:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878967
    VIRIN: 230407-F-OI882-1001
    Filename: DOD_109561775
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    This work, Bridgechat - Belonging, by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

