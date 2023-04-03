Air Combat Commands April BridgeChat is "Belonging". Belonging is the feeling of security and support we experience when we have a sense of acceptance, inclusion, and identity as our true selves. Creating genuine feelings of belonging for everyone is a critical factor in a high-performing team and thus mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 16:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878967
|VIRIN:
|230407-F-OI882-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109561775
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bridgechat - Belonging, by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACC
93rd AGOW
23rd Wing
Belonging
Bridgechat
LEAVE A COMMENT