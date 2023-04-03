Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alpha Company Inventory CFT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Inventory Combat Fitness Test (CFT) aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris island, S.C., March 31, 2023. The Inventory CFT measures the recruits capabilities in advance of the scored CFT later on in the training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 13:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878938
    VIRIN: 230331-M-WH433-1001
    Filename: DOD_109561297
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Inventory CFT, by LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill Instructor
    PT
    Ammo Can Lift
    Maneuver Under Fire
    Movement to contact
    880 Sprint

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT