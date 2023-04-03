Alpha Company Inventory CFT

Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Inventory Combat Fitness Test (CFT) aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris island, S.C., March 31, 2023. The Inventory CFT measures the recruits capabilities in advance of the scored CFT later on in the training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)
|03.31.2023
|04.07.2023 13:34
|Video Productions
|878938
|230331-M-WH433-1001
|DOD_109561297
|00:01:48
|SC, US
|0
|0
