    BACH Behavioral Health Physician Advises How to Cope with Grief

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Lt. Col Osceola Evans, Chief of the Department of Behavioral Health, continues to provide supporting resources to Soldiers and their Families impacted by the recent helicopter accident and other stressful events. He explains how to connect and not isolate, how grief is a process, and the resources that are available to Soldiers and their families.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 14:04
    Category: PSA
    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Behavioral Health Physician Advises How to Cope with Grief, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

