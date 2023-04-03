BACH Behavioral Health Physician Advises How to Cope with Grief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Lt. Col Osceola Evans, Chief of the Department of Behavioral Health, continues to provide supporting resources to Soldiers and their Families impacted by the recent helicopter accident and other stressful events. He explains how to connect and not isolate, how grief is a process, and the resources that are available to Soldiers and their families.