CENTCOM Innovation Oasis Episode II

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878909" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Central Command will host its second CENTCOM Innovation Oasis competition on May 25, 2023. The Innovation Oasis is a “Shark Tank”-like innovation competition that will highlight select U.S. Service Members and DoD / Service Civilian ideas, inventions, and processes to be presented for possible implementation. These new ideas help improve the quality of life, enable our forces, and improve the weaponry in the hands of our military.