    CENTCOM Innovation Oasis Episode II

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Central Command will host its second CENTCOM Innovation Oasis competition on May 25, 2023. The Innovation Oasis is a “Shark Tank”-like innovation competition that will highlight select U.S. Service Members and DoD / Service Civilian ideas, inventions, and processes to be presented for possible implementation. These new ideas help improve the quality of life, enable our forces, and improve the weaponry in the hands of our military.

    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    Tampa
    Innovation
    CentcomInnovationOasis

