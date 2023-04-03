CENTCOM Innovation Oasis Episode II

U.S. Central Command will host its second CENTCOM Innovation Oasis competition on May 25, 2023. The Innovation Oasis is a “Shark Tank”-like innovation competition that will highlight select U.S. Service Members and DoD / Service Civilian ideas, inventions, and processes to be presented for possible implementation. These new ideas help improve the quality of life, enable our forces, and improve the weaponry in the hands of our military.
|04.06.2023
|04.07.2023 09:45
|Package
|878909
|230406-D-D0477-001
|230406
|DOD_109560782
|00:01:16
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|1
|1
