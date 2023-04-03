U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force prepare for Balikatan 23 in the Philippines, April 10-24. Balikatan 23 will be the last time this exercise is controlled by the III MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)
This work, Marine Minute: Exercise Balikatan 23 (AFN Version), by LCpl Dylon Grasso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
