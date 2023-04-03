Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: Exercise Balikatan 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force prepare for Balikatan 23 in the Philippines, April 10-24. Balikatan 23 will be the last time this exercise is controlled by the III MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 09:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878907
    VIRIN: 230407-M-XB450-619
    Filename: DOD_109560753
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Exercise Balikatan 23, by LCpl Dylon Grasso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EXERCISE
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS
    MARINECOMBATARMS
    Balikatan 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT