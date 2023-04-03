Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Drug Take Back Day Initiative

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Foraker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Marine Corps Community Services representative, Pamela Moment, drug demand reduction coordinator at the Consolidated Substance Abuse Counseling Center, introduces M.C.C.S. to the community during the Drug Take Back Initiative this month on Quantico April 4, 2023. Marine Corps Base Quantico has partnered with the Drug Enforcement Agency in support of National Drug Take-Back day at Marine Corps Base Quantico. The Drug Take-Back Program offers the community options to dispose of unused, unneeded and expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica A. Foraker)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 09:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878905
    VIRIN: 230407-M-YS769-1003
    Filename: DOD_109560746
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

