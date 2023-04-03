Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECAF & SPINSTRA | Raider Report Ep 9

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier, Russ Howard and Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall visits the Airmen and Guardians at Goodfellow Air Force Base, and Col. Matthew Reilman experiences the SPINSTRA field exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 08:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878899
    VIRIN: 230406-F-EP494-563
    Filename: DOD_109560703
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SECAF
    17 TRW
    SPINSTRA
    Raider Report

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT