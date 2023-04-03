SECAF & SPINSTRA | Raider Report Ep 9

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall visits the Airmen and Guardians at Goodfellow Air Force Base, and Col. Matthew Reilman experiences the SPINSTRA field exercise.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 08:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878899
|VIRIN:
|230406-F-EP494-563
|Filename:
|DOD_109560703
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT