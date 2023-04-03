Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Arms Training 23

    JGSDF EAST FUJI MANEUVER AREA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    04.06.2023

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Yokota's combat arms training and maintenance instructors hosted a M249 SQUAD Automatic Weapon qualification training for the Yokota defenders at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force East Fuji Maneuver Area, Japan, April 6, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 01:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878886
    VIRIN: 230406-F-PM645-0001
    Filename: DOD_109560526
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: JGSDF EAST FUJI MANEUVER AREA, SHIZUOKA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Arms Training 23, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota
    USMC
    CATM
    Defenders
    M249 SAW
    Combat Arms Training

