Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daegu's Tower 83

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class James J Tapin 

    AFN Daegu

    Video Product highlighting Tower 83 in Daegu.
    Target audience: Personnel assigned to South Korea

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 01:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878884
    VIRIN: 230210-A-SV496-044
    Filename: DOD_109560491
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daegu's Tower 83, by SFC James J Tapin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AFN Daegu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT