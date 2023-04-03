U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabriel Durand provides an in-depth look at the Shirohebi Jinja, a local shrine dedicated to the region's famous Iwakuni white snake, in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, Feb. 2, 2023. Pacific Passports give viewers an up-close look at various places to visit for service members and families stationed throughout Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 22:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878878
|VIRIN:
|230202-N-CL550-290
|Filename:
|DOD_109560346
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Passport: Iwakuni Shirohebi Shrine, by PO1 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT