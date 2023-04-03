Pacific Passport: Iwakuni Shirohebi Shrine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabriel Durand provides an in-depth look at the Shirohebi Jinja, a local shrine dedicated to the region's famous Iwakuni white snake, in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, Feb. 2, 2023. Pacific Passports give viewers an up-close look at various places to visit for service members and families stationed throughout Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)