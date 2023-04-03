Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Passport: Iwakuni Shirohebi Shrine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabriel Durand provides an in-depth look at the Shirohebi Jinja, a local shrine dedicated to the region's famous Iwakuni white snake, in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, Feb. 2, 2023. Pacific Passports give viewers an up-close look at various places to visit for service members and families stationed throughout Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 22:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878878
    VIRIN: 230202-N-CL550-290
    Filename: DOD_109560346
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Passport: Iwakuni Shirohebi Shrine, by PO1 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    culture
    Travel
    Iwakuni
    shrine
    white snake
    Jinja
    Pacific Passport
    Shirohebi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT