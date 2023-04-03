Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-115 Unit Deployment Program Arrival (B-Roll)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.25.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. BriaN Bolin Jr. 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 115 arrives at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, March 25, 2023. Marines with VMFA-115 deployed to MCAS Iwakuni as part of the unit deployment program designed to increase operational readiness and help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 21:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878874
    VIRIN: 230326-M-UR958-0001
    Filename: DOD_109560286
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-115 Unit Deployment Program Arrival (B-Roll), by LCpl BriaN Bolin Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

