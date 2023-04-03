Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 115 arrives at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, March 25, 2023. Marines with VMFA-115 deployed to MCAS Iwakuni as part of the unit deployment program designed to increase operational readiness and help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 21:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878874
|VIRIN:
|230326-M-UR958-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109560286
|Length:
|00:05:42
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, VMFA-115 Unit Deployment Program Arrival (B-Roll), by LCpl BriaN Bolin Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
