    Coast Guard, partner agencies rescues 2 in Two Sisters Creek

    SC, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Joe Perez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and partner agencies rescued two men after their boat ran aground and one man became stuck in the mud, Apr. 06, 2023, in Two Sisters Creek, South Carolina. The two men were towed into the water and no medical concerns were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 19:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878872
    VIRIN: 230406-G-GO107-0049
    Filename: DOD_109560232
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: SC, US

    TAGS

    USCG
    South Carolina
    Rescue
    Coast Guard

