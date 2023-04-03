Coast Guard, partner agencies rescues 2 in Two Sisters Creek

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and partner agencies rescued two men after their boat ran aground and one man became stuck in the mud, Apr. 06, 2023, in Two Sisters Creek, South Carolina. The two men were towed into the water and no medical concerns were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources courtesy video)