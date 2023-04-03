Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAPR event connects participants to resources

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.01.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Azaria Loyd 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Sexual Assault and Prevention Response office hosted a volleyball tournament, April 1, 2023 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The event connected participants with information to help victims of sexual assault in light of April being Sexual Assault and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Azaria E. Loyd)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 19:46
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

