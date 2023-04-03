SAPR event connects participants to resources

The Sexual Assault and Prevention Response office hosted a volleyball tournament, April 1, 2023 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The event connected participants with information to help victims of sexual assault in light of April being Sexual Assault and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Azaria E. Loyd)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 19:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878871
|VIRIN:
|230401-F-HS026-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109560229
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
SAPR
AFN Tokyo
