"Ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers!" participant Emma wants to know If she can buy asparagus fern at the store,
then why is it so bad for the environment? To answer that question, Ms. Roberta, the STEMBot, contacted Bev Lawrence, a retired USACE biologist.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to encourage our youth to participate in
STEM!
This video is part of a series of Jacksonville Districts' videos. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to empower our kids to be curious and hope to inspire them to pursue a career in STEM. If your child has a question for Roberta, contact us at publicmail.cesaj-cc@usace.army.mil Place 'Ask the USACE" in the subject line.
