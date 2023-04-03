Vice President Harris delivers remarks to highlight how the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda is creating good-paying jobs and building a clean energy economy that works for everyone.
Dalton, GA
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 15:39
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|878844
|Filename:
|DOD_109559735
|Length:
|00:15:16
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks on Investing in America, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT