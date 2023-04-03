Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks on Investing in America

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    Vice President Harris delivers remarks to highlight how the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda is creating good-paying jobs and building a clean energy economy that works for everyone.

    Dalton, GA

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 15:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 878844
    Filename: DOD_109559735
    Length: 00:15:16
    Location: DC, US

    TAGS

    Biden
    VPOTUS
    Vice President Harris
    Investing in America

