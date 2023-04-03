Be the Change you Want to See

SSgt Anastacia Rodriguez recounts her story of starting the indigenous nations equality team and not only speaking to the highest of military but also hosting multiple events at the pentagon. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)
