Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Be the Change you Want to See

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    SSgt Anastacia Rodriguez recounts her story of starting the indigenous nations equality team and not only speaking to the highest of military but also hosting multiple events at the pentagon. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878843
    VIRIN: 230406-F-MO432-1001
    Filename: DOD_109559704
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    native american
    macdill
    rodriguez
    inet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT