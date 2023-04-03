Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Who's the best? Team RAHC Day 2

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    A foot patrol turns into a test of endurance, communication, and life-saving competence for Team RAHC on Day 2 of the Best Leader Competition. How far can they hold up the weight of a casualty on their shoulders, drag another across enemy fire, and lift a third over a wall without causing further injury?
    #teamrahc
    #fortsill
    #whoisthebestleader
    #ArmyMedicine
    #MRCWest
    #BestLeader2023
    #Readiness
    #USArmy
    #MRCWestBestLeader
    #whoisthebest
    Music by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    This work, Who's the best? Team RAHC Day 2, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

