A foot patrol turns into a test of endurance, communication, and life-saving competence for Team RAHC on Day 2 of the Best Leader Competition. How far can they hold up the weight of a casualty on their shoulders, drag another across enemy fire, and lift a third over a wall without causing further injury?
#teamrahc
#fortsill
#whoisthebestleader
#ArmyMedicine
#MRCWest
#BestLeader2023
#Readiness
#USArmy
#MRCWestBestLeader
#whoisthebest
Music by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 14:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878835
|VIRIN:
|230406-O-JU906-216
|PIN:
|230406
|Filename:
|DOD_109559566
|Length:
|00:08:32
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Who's the best? Team RAHC Day 2, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT