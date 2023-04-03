Who's the best? Team RAHC Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A foot patrol turns into a test of endurance, communication, and life-saving competence for Team RAHC on Day 2 of the Best Leader Competition. How far can they hold up the weight of a casualty on their shoulders, drag another across enemy fire, and lift a third over a wall without causing further injury?

Music by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.