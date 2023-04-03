Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF visits Goodfellow Air Force Base

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall visited Goodfellow Air Force Base to view the base's day-to-day operations and meet with the service members assigned to the 17th Training Wing. This visit provided an opportunity for Kendall to learn about Goodfellow’s unique capabilities and recognize the important work of the members who serve here.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 14:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878833
    VIRIN: 230403-F-QS607-1001
    Filename: DOD_109559552
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECAF visits Goodfellow Air Force Base, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SECAF
    Secretary of the Air Force
    Distinguished visitor

