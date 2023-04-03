SECAF visits Goodfellow Air Force Base

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall visited Goodfellow Air Force Base to view the base's day-to-day operations and meet with the service members assigned to the 17th Training Wing. This visit provided an opportunity for Kendall to learn about Goodfellow’s unique capabilities and recognize the important work of the members who serve here.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 14:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878833
|VIRIN:
|230403-F-QS607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109559552
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
