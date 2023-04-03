SECAF visits Goodfellow Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall visited Goodfellow Air Force Base to view the base's day-to-day operations and meet with the service members assigned to the 17th Training Wing. This visit provided an opportunity for Kendall to learn about Goodfellow’s unique capabilities and recognize the important work of the members who serve here.