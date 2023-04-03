Naval Station Great Lakes Giant Voice Update 2023

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 6, 2023) A video with a demonstration of the updated sounds for the outdoor warning system onboard Naval Station Great Lakes. The new system features a differentiation between lockdown and shelter-in-place as well as a notification of all clear. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|04.06.2023
|04.06.2023 13:33
|PSA
|878823
|230406-N-GY005-1001
|DOD_109559385
|00:01:57
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|0
|0
Naval Station Great Lakes
