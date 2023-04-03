Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Great Lakes Giant Voice Update 2023

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 6, 2023) A video with a demonstration of the updated sounds for the outdoor warning system onboard Naval Station Great Lakes. The new system features a differentiation between lockdown and shelter-in-place as well as a notification of all clear. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 13:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 878823
    VIRIN: 230406-N-GY005-1001
    Filename: DOD_109559385
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Great Lakes Giant Voice Update 2023, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    TAGS

    Emergency Management
    Great Lakes
    US Navy
    giant voice
    outdoor warning system

