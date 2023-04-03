Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter aerial gunnery B-Roll

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Capt. Kyle Abraham 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew chief assigned to Charlie Co., 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade fires at ground targets from their aircraft at Yakima Training Center, Wash. on Mar. 24, 2023. The unit was conducting aerial gunnery training in preparation for future exercises.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878819
    VIRIN: 230323-A-OE827-602
    Filename: DOD_109559309
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 

    This work, UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter aerial gunnery B-Roll, by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    crew chief
    black hawk
    gunnery
    helicopter
    uh-60
    yakima

