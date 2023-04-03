A UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew chief assigned to Charlie Co., 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade fires at ground targets from their aircraft at Yakima Training Center, Wash. on Mar. 24, 2023. The unit was conducting aerial gunnery training in preparation for future exercises.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878819
|VIRIN:
|230323-A-OE827-602
|Filename:
|DOD_109559309
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter aerial gunnery B-Roll, by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT