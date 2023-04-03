Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Light Tactical Family Crew Maneuver Course 23-2 B-Roll

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Max Arellano 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 6th Regiment 2d Marine Division participate in the Light Tactical Family Crew Maneuver Course 23-2 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 4th 2023. The Purpose of this course is to increase the Marines Proficiency in off-road driving roles and responsibilities, and tactical vehicle employment. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Max Arellano )

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878818
    VIRIN: 230406-M-UP561-751
    Filename: DOD_109559303
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Light Tactical Family Crew Maneuver Course 23-2 B-Roll, by LCpl Max Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

