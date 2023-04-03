Light Tactical Family Crew Maneuver Course 23-2 B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 6th Regiment 2d Marine Division participate in the Light Tactical Family Crew Maneuver Course 23-2 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 4th 2023. The Purpose of this course is to increase the Marines Proficiency in off-road driving roles and responsibilities, and tactical vehicle employment. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Max Arellano )
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 13:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878818
|VIRIN:
|230406-M-UP561-751
|Filename:
|DOD_109559303
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
