AFRL NASAMS Test

The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) is AFRL's response to near-term air defense for our nation and beyond.
A critical aspect of any novel system is to conduct the right tests - which is exactly what the U.S. Air Force Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation (SDPE) Office did in the form of the Trident Elding experiment.
|04.06.2023
|04.06.2023 12:48
|Video Productions
|878814
|230406-O-VK471-739
|DOD_109559195
|00:03:21
|US
|0
|0
