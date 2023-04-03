Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL NASAMS Test

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Francis Foose 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) is AFRL's response to near-term air defense for our nation and beyond.

    A critical aspect of any novel system is to conduct the right tests - which is exactly what the U.S. Air Force Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation (SDPE) Office did in the form of the Trident Elding experiment.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 12:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878814
    VIRIN: 230406-O-VK471-739
    Filename: DOD_109559195
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: US

    AFRL
    Weapons Test
    AFResearchLab
    NASAMS

