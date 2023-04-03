Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th SFG (A) Celebrates Heritage during 61st Reunion Week

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gregory Summers 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Soldiers, families and friends of 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) gathered at Fort Campbell and the surrounding communities to celebrate its 61st Anniversary, Sep. 17-24, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th SFG (A) Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 11:19
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th SFG (A) Celebrates Heritage during 61st Reunion Week, by SSG Gregory Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Green Berets
    5th Special Forces Group
    Reunion Week

