Soldiers, families and friends of 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) gathered at Fort Campbell and the surrounding communities to celebrate its 61st Anniversary, Sep. 17-24, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th SFG (A) Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 11:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878804
|VIRIN:
|220928-A-DK710-075
|Filename:
|DOD_109558902
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th SFG (A) Celebrates Heritage during 61st Reunion Week, by SSG Gregory Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT