Join us September 17-24 during Reunion Week as the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) celebrates its 61st Anniversary. Reunion Week reflects on the great history of the Legion and celebrates its veterans and families. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th SFG (A) Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 11:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878797
|VIRIN:
|220914-A-DK710-889
|Filename:
|DOD_109558869
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Legion's 61st Reunion Week is Coming (2022 Teaser for Social Media), by SSG Gregory Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT