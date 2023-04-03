Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Legion's 61st Reunion Week is Coming (2022 Teaser for Social Media)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gregory Summers 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Join us September 17-24 during Reunion Week as the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) celebrates its 61st Anniversary. Reunion Week reflects on the great history of the Legion and celebrates its veterans and families. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th SFG (A) Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 11:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878797
    VIRIN: 220914-A-DK710-889
    Filename: DOD_109558869
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Legion's 61st Reunion Week is Coming (2022 Teaser for Social Media), by SSG Gregory Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Green Berets
    5th Special Forces Group
    Reunion Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT