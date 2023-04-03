Air Force Materiel Command celebrated the best and brightest of the command for 2022, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 5, 2023. The awards banquet recognized both uniformed and civilian winners from a command employing nearly 89,000 military and civilian Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by 88 Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 11:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878793
|VIRIN:
|230406-F-ZJ423-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109558848
|Length:
|00:44:04
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, AFMC Annual Excellence Awards Part 1, by Christopher Decker, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
