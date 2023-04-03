Goodfellow AFB Vietnam Veterans Commemoration

The 17th Training Wing celebrated Vietnam veterans and their families with a commemoration ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 10:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878786
|VIRIN:
|230329-F-SA938-715
|Filename:
|DOD_109558670
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT