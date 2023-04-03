Chalk the Walk InFocus

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An InFocus news clip for the Chalk the Walk event at Spangdahlem Air Base on Apr. 5, 2023. Chalk the Walk was organized by the Sexual Assault and Prevention Coordinators and the base high school in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.