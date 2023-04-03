An InFocus news clip for the Chalk the Walk event at Spangdahlem Air Base on Apr. 5, 2023. Chalk the Walk was organized by the Sexual Assault and Prevention Coordinators and the base high school in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 08:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878776
|VIRIN:
|230405-F-BE660-395
|Filename:
|DOD_109558510
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chalk the Walk InFocus, by A1C Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
