    Chalk the Walk InFocus

    GERMANY

    04.05.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isabella Ortega 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    An InFocus news clip for the Chalk the Walk event at Spangdahlem Air Base on Apr. 5, 2023. Chalk the Walk was organized by the Sexual Assault and Prevention Coordinators and the base high school in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 08:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878776
    VIRIN: 230405-F-BE660-395
    Filename: DOD_109558510
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    SAPR
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention
    SAAPM
    AFN Spangdahlem
    InFocus
    A1C Isabella Ortega

