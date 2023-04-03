The Harlem Globetrotter's Visit USAG Ansbach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters visited Ansbach to showcase their basketball skills. They faced off against their longtime rivals, the Washington Generals, in an exciting show. This was the 5th show out of an 11 show tour the Globetrotters will be doing for military installations in Europe, with the Armed Forces Entertainment.



This video was filmed on March 22, 2023

Video by SGT Shamel Joyner, SGT Michael Williams, AFN Bavaria

Produced by SGT Shamel Joyner



Lower third information



Darnell "Speedy" Artis

Guard, Harlem Globetrotters





Prince "Baller" Moss

Forward, Harlem Globetrotters