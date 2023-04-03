Rose Barracks St. Patrick's Day Boxing Invitational

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878772" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The USAG Bavaria St. Patrick's Day Invitational Boxing Championship recently took place at the Rose Barracks Memorial Fitness Center. The event featured over 70 boxers from Army garrisons all over Europe, competing for team and individual awards.



This video was filmed on March 20, 2023

Video by SGT Shamel Joyner and SGT Michael Williams, AFN Bavaria

Produced by SGT Shamel Joyner, AFN Bavaria



Lower Third Information

@00:08

SFC Estaban Placencia

Boxing Participant, 114th Field Artillery Regiment



@00:36

PFC Kelly Bramble

Boxing Participant 173rd Airbone Brigade