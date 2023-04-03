Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rose Barracks St. Patrick's Day Boxing Invitational

    VILSECK, GERMANY

    03.20.2023

    Video by Sgt. Shamel Joyner 

    AFN Bavaria

    The USAG Bavaria St. Patrick's Day Invitational Boxing Championship recently took place at the Rose Barracks Memorial Fitness Center. The event featured over 70 boxers from Army garrisons all over Europe, competing for team and individual awards.

    This video was filmed on March 20, 2023
    Video by SGT Shamel Joyner and SGT Michael Williams, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SGT Shamel Joyner, AFN Bavaria

    Lower Third Information
    @00:08
    SFC Estaban Placencia
    Boxing Participant, 114th Field Artillery Regiment

    @00:36
    PFC Kelly Bramble
    Boxing Participant 173rd Airbone Brigade

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 07:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878772
    VIRIN: 230320-A-EX230-606
    Filename: DOD_109558459
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: VILSECK, DE 

    This work, Rose Barracks St. Patrick's Day Boxing Invitational, by SGT Shamel Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Bavaria

