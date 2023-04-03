Spc. David Duong shares why he serves in the U.S. Army. The Why I Serve campaign highlights why U.S. Army Soldiers choose to serve the Nation. Diversity is our strength. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 10:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878770
|VIRIN:
|230405-A-KP878-321
|Filename:
|DOD_109558386
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why I Serve - Spc David Duong, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT