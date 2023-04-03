Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve - Spc David Duong

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.06.2023

    Video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Spc. David Duong shares why he serves in the U.S. Army. The Why I Serve campaign highlights why U.S. Army Soldiers choose to serve the Nation. Diversity is our strength. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

