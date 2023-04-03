Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Shield: Be All You Can Be

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.22.2023

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    An assignment to our combined division is an assignment of purpose and allows our soldiers to be all they can be. This video highlights the actions of our soldiers during Warrior Shield in March 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 07:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878765
    VIRIN: 230322-A-TL808-2000
    Filename: DOD_109558326
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: KR

    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

