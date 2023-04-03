An assignment to our combined division is an assignment of purpose and allows our soldiers to be all they can be. This video highlights the actions of our soldiers during Warrior Shield in March 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 07:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878765
|VIRIN:
|230322-A-TL808-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_109558326
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Warrior Shield: Be All You Can Be, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
