What's Cooking? Ep. 4

AFN and Emily Posadas from Health Promotions team up again to share a cooking tutorial on raspberry yogurt dessert bars. The "What's Cooking?" series takes place throughout National Nutrition Awareness month to teach service members healthy, easy, and budget friendly recipes.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 04:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|878764
|VIRIN:
|230323-F-BE660-411
|Filename:
|DOD_109558261
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
