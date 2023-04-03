Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's Cooking? Ep. 4

    GERMANY

    03.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isabella Ortega 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    AFN and Emily Posadas from Health Promotions team up again to share a cooking tutorial on raspberry yogurt dessert bars. The "What's Cooking?" series takes place throughout National Nutrition Awareness month to teach service members healthy, easy, and budget friendly recipes.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 04:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 878764
    VIRIN: 230323-F-BE660-411
    Filename: DOD_109558261
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Cooking
    Health Promotions
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Nutrition Awareness Month
    A1C Isabella Ortega

