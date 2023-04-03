Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anatomy of a Motivation Run

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.04.2023

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    B-roll, the sights and sounds of an NCO motivation run at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 6, 2023. Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza, senior enlisted advisor, U.S Army Central, led an all-NCO formation during a run through Camp Arifjan. Soldiers from Area Support Group – Kuwait, ARCENT and 1st Theater Sustainment Command participated in the event. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    TAGS

    NCO Run
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    Army Central
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ARCENT
    ASG-KU

