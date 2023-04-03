B-roll, the sights and sounds of an NCO motivation run at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 6, 2023. Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza, senior enlisted advisor, U.S Army Central, led an all-NCO formation during a run through Camp Arifjan. Soldiers from Area Support Group – Kuwait, ARCENT and 1st Theater Sustainment Command participated in the event. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|06.04.2023
|04.06.2023 05:37
|B-Roll
|878763
|230406-D-VN697-981
|DOD_109558243
|00:03:00
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|0
|0
This work, Anatomy of a Motivation Run, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
