    Pacific Spotlight - SCPO Vincent Miller Training Group Western Pacific (Clean)

    JAPAN

    03.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Sasebo, Japan (March, 29 2023) A video highlighting logistics specialist Senior Chief Petty Officer, Vincent Miller , the supply team lead and trainer for Afloat Training Group Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy Video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel L. Fields)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 02:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878759
    VIRIN: 230329-N-PE072-916
    Filename: DOD_109558165
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight - SCPO Vincent Miller Training Group Western Pacific (Clean), by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Sasebo
    U.S. Navy
    ATG
    ATG WESTPAC

