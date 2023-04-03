Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-23 IN Combined Training

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Courtesy Video

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    During Warrior Shield, 4-23 IN, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conducted combined training with the 136th Mech IN BN (ROKA) at Camp Stanley, Republic of Korea March 13 - 17, 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 05:05
    Location: US

    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

