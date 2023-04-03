4-23 IN Combined Training

During Warrior Shield, 4-23 IN, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conducted combined training with the 136th Mech IN BN (ROKA) at Camp Stanley, Republic of Korea March 13 - 17, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 05:05
|Location:
|US
