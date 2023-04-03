Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Incirlik Women's History Month Panel In Focus

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    04.05.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    Incirlik Air Base hosted the Women's History Month Panel on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The panelists talked about leadership, resiliency, their careers and advice for newer Airmen during the panel. (Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 01:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878754
    VIRIN: 230405-F-PJ020-1001
    Filename: DOD_109558115
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Women's History Month Panel In Focus, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik
    women's history month
    women
    In Focus
    AFN Incirlik

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT