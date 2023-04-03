Incirlik Air Base hosted the Women's History Month Panel on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The panelists talked about leadership, resiliency, their careers and advice for newer Airmen during the panel. (Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 01:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878754
|VIRIN:
|230405-F-PJ020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109558115
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Women's History Month Panel In Focus, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT